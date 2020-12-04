French President Macron to give interview to Brut site after multiple allegations of police violence

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to turn the page on difficult few weeks by doing an interview with the online media outlet Brut, after the government agreed to rewrite a controversial security law that would have criminalized filming the police. This comes as protests against the law intensified when a video showing police beating a black music producer Michel Zecler shocked the nation and its authorities. “This is a ‘media-first’ move for Macron”, FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman says.

