Share
0 0 0 0

French President Macron to give interview to Brut site after multiple allegations of police violence

10 hours ago

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to turn the page on difficult few weeks by doing an interview with the online media outlet Brut, after the government agreed to rewrite a controversial security law that would have criminalized filming the police. This comes as protests against the law intensified when a video showing police beating a black music producer Michel Zecler shocked the nation and its authorities. “This is a ‘media-first’ move for Macron”, FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman says.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment