-
Guinea election: More protests planned against a Conde third term - 9 mins ago
-
LUST, CAMERA, ACTION! – BBC - 23 mins ago
-
Amnesty International halts work in India citing government reprisals - 29 mins ago
-
2020 US presidential debate: Trump vs Biden, what to expect? - 29 mins ago
-
USA: Firefighters battle flames in Napa Valley”s St. Helena - 33 mins ago
-
UN: Secretary-General calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately stop fighting – spokesperson - 33 mins ago
-
USA: Glass Fire rages in California”s Napa and Sonoma counties - 44 mins ago
-
State of Palestine: US and Israeli flags burnt at protest against peace deals with Israel - 44 mins ago
-
USA: Police tackle, arrest former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale – body cam footage - 50 mins ago
-
Greece: Police face off with protesters at anti-Pompeo rally in Athens - 51 mins ago
French telcos bid on rights to 5G network
French telecommunications operators are bidding for the rights to 5G networks, which promises download speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, even while the technology’s impact on health and the environment is not yet fully known. Industry insiders estimate that by 2025 there will be 2.6 billion users of 5G worldwide, accounting for 45 percent of the globe’s Internet traffic.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en