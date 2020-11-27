From Naples to Buenos Aires, urban art immortalises football icon Maradona *ARCHIVE*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Colourful murals throughout the world keep the memory of football legend Maradona immortal after his death at the age of 60.

From Naples, where the Argentinian star played several seasons, to his home in Buenos Aires, Maradona’s image adorns all kinds of walls, ceilings and floors, helping to keep the memory of this legend alive.

‘D10s’ as he was often known, became football’s biggest superstar in the 1980’s by leading Argentina to a World Cup victory in 1986 and carrying Napoli to their only ever Italian titles in the 1986-87 and 1989-90 seasons.

Maradona passed away aged 60 on Wednesday. He was hospitalised two weeks ago, to remove a blood clot from his brain, and released eight days later following a successful operation.

The Argentine government has decreed three days of national mourning after the announcement of the death of the legendary footballer.

