-
Russia: Navalny”s ally says she”s detained for violating “sanitary rules” during protest - 29 mins ago
-
LIVE: Protesters rally in Yerevan against PM Pashinyan - 37 mins ago
-
Destruction of the Amazon: Brazil’s Chief Raoni takes Bolsonaro to ICC - 50 mins ago
-
LIVE: MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova holds her weekly briefing - about 1 hour ago
-
From vaccine creation to trepidation: France’s struggle with anti-vaxxers - 2 hours ago
-
UN calls for help in Madagascar hunger crisis remain unanswered | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Navalny: Police detain brother, search home ahead of new protests - 2 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis: Italians find new way to reconnect elderly with families - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Court hears appeal against Navalny’s detention - 2 hours ago
-
Bernie Sanders mitten meme raises big bucks for charity - 2 hours ago
From vaccine creation to trepidation: France’s struggle with anti-vaxxers
France has one of western Europe’s highest rates of distrust in modern-day vaccines. On Unreported Europe we take a look at why, what anti-vaxxers have to say and what can bring sceptics rounds.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/22/from-vaccine-creation-to-trepidation-france-s-struggle-with-anti-vaxxers
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#UnreportedEurope