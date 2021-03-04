Funerals and protests follow Myanmar’s deadliest day | DW News

Funerals have been taking place in Myanmar after the bloodiest day since the military coup began last month. A total of 38 people were killed on Wednesday. But as people gathered across the country to bury and mourn the victims, demonstrations continued and pro-democracy protest leaders promised more.

Yesterday she was a protester. Today a procession carries her body through the streets of Mandalay. Kyal Sin, a 19-year old university student was shot in the head during a protest against the military coup on Wednesday.

At her funeral, relatives surrounded her open coffin as mourners passed by, paying their respects while singing revolutionary songs and chanting anti-coup slogans.

Angry and emboldened, protesters have returned to the streets of Myanmar with a clear understanding of what’s at stake. They know their defiance of the military coup could cost them their lives, but demand the release of democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi to secure the future of democracy in the country. The military too has ramped up its response with a show of force, scrambling fighter jets to make several low altitude passes over Mandalay.

With both sides unwilling to back down, Myanmar remains on a razor’s edge.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/dwdeutsch

#Myanmar #MilitaryCoup #AungSanSuuKyi