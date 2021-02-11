Funky farmer”s creative conducting style gains her huge social media following

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Han Genye, an apple farmer from Yucheng in China has gained a reputation as the funny band conductor with her dramatic performances, and now has over 800 thousand followers on TikTok.

Han has organised her own band for five to six years and all the members are local fruit farmers. When not busy with farm work, they play the instruments in the band for the local events, like weddings, funerals and Chinese New Year Celebration.

The funky performer explains that her conducting career began as a coincidence, “We had a conductor in the band but she wasn’t there for an event. I had no choice but to conduct the band on my own. The audience was clapping for my performance, they liked me.”

Han is now teaching her own students in the art of her unique conducting. She also started to sell her apples on social media via live stream after work. Some nights she manages to sell well over 1,000 boxes.

