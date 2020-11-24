Funniest DRUNK 999 call EVER? – BBC

Subscribe and ðŸ”” to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube ðŸ‘‰ https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

A drunken 999 call brings some laughs on a difficult night.

Life and death decisions on the frontline. From control rooms to the crews on the street, meet the people making sure every second counts.

Ambulance | Series 6 Episode 7 | BBC

#BBC #BBCAmbulance #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.