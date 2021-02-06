Furry mechanic – raccoon found hiding from winter cold in car’s hood

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Delimobile

Mechanics of a car-sharing company found a racoon apparently hiding from the winter cold in the hood of a vehicle near Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on Thursday.

PR director of ‘Delimobile’ Ulyana Smolskaya said all attempts to lure the furry guest from the hideout went nowhere, so the company called professional catchers.

“They started to pull the racoon out early in the morning, and in the end, with the help of a tow truck, provided by the Domodedovo airport, we managed to lift the car, reach the racoon, catch him and put him in a carrier,” said Smolskaya.

She added that Delimobile was planning to take part in the life of the animal, who has already been named Delik and registered with the company.

SOT, Ulyana Smolskaya, PR-director of Delimobile (Russian): “Yesterday afternoon at around 15:00 our mechanics were performing routine maintenance of our cars, parked near the Domodedovo airport, and when they were opening car’s hood in order to fill in the non-freezing liquid, they found a raccoon. It is obvious that he got there in order to keep himself warm and fell asleep. There were attempts to entice him from there, to get him out somehow, but at first it didn’t work.”

SOT, Ulyana Smolskaya, PR-director of Delimobile (Russian): “We decided to call the professional catchers who, unfortunately, were available only in Ryazan. The guys arrived by car from Ryazan, they had been driving for about four hours. They started to pull the raccoon out early in the morning, and in the end, with the help of a tow truck, provided by the Domodedovo airport, we managed to lift the car, reach the racoon, catch him and put him in a carrier.”

SOT, Ulyana Smolskaya, PR-director of Delimobile company (Russian): “Now he is on his way to a veterinarian, where he will be examined. After this the racoon will be under quarantine, and when it is over we will collect the animal and take him to Delimobile company. We have already named him Delik, and we registered him for our company. At the moment we plan that after all the procedures are completed and after his quarantine is over, we will take part in his life.”

