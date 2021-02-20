G7 leaders boost COVAX support, focus on COVID recovery

The United States and other wealthy nations, accused of hoarding coronavirus vaccines, have promised to put more money into ensuring developing countries obtain doses.

The European Union is pledging $1.2bn to the vaccine alliance COVAX. The US says it will put in $4bn.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports.

