Georgia: PM Gakahriya resigns after court rules to detain opposition leader

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakahriya announced his resignation on Thursday in Tbilisi in order to avoid “political polarisation” following a court’s decision to place opposition party leader Nika Melia in pretrial detention.

“Due to the fact that, unfortunately, I could not agree on this issue with my team, I have decided to resign. Of course, I believe, and I want to believe that this step will help to reduce the polarisation in our country,” Gakahriya said in his statement.

The Georgian parliament lifted Nika Melia’s immunity from prosecution on Tuesday. A day later Tbilisi’s City Court ruled to detain him.

The chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) is accused of organising mass riots in Tbilisi on June 20, 2019, when protesters tried to storm the country’s parliament. Melia has dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgian Interior Ministry called on Melia’s supporters not to interfere with the detention of the opposition figure.

According to local media, around 200 people are currently barricaded inside the UNM headquarters in Tbilisi, where Melia is thought to be as well. The opposition politician has said that he refuses to voluntarily comply with the court’s decision.

