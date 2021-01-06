Georgia Senate runoff: Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority

Democrat Raphael #Warnock ousted an incumbent Republican Wednesday in the first of two critical #runoff elections in #Georgia that will decide control of the US Senate at the outset of Joe Biden’s presidency. FRANCE 24’s International Affairs Editor Philip Turle explains why these elections are so important.

