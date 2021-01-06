-
Mass graves unearth horror of Libya war - 5 hours ago
-
Dozens arrested in sweeping Hong Kong crackdown - 5 hours ago
-
North Korea leader makes rare admission of economic failure - 5 hours ago
-
UK: Police van reportedly carrying Assange arrives in London court - 5 hours ago
-
Live outside London court as Assange full bail application submitted - 5 hours ago
-
Georgia Senate runoff: Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority - 5 hours ago
-
WHO virus mission blunted as China refuses team entry - 6 hours ago
-
Hong Kong crackdown: Over 50 pro-democracy activists and politicians arrested - 6 hours ago
-
UK: “92-year-old” man arrested outside London court as Assange denied bail - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: UK PM Johnson delivers statement on COVID-19 restrictions to Parliament - 6 hours ago
Georgia Senate runoff: Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority
Democrat Raphael #Warnock ousted an incumbent Republican Wednesday in the first of two critical #runoff elections in #Georgia that will decide control of the US Senate at the outset of Joe Biden’s presidency. FRANCE 24’s International Affairs Editor Philip Turle explains why these elections are so important.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en