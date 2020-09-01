Georgia: US troops arrive in Tbilisi for Noble Partner 2020 exercise

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US troops arrived in Tbilisi on Tuesday to participate in the Noble Partner 2020 exercise that is held between 7-18 of September.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Defence, approximately 2,700 soldiers from the USA, France, Poland, and the United Kingdom are involved in the war games.

The drills take place at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas and are intended “to help maintain stability and security in the Black Sea region”, according to the Georgian Ministry of Defence.

Video ID: 20200901-021

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200901-021

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly