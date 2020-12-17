Georgia’s ancient fortress villages: An endangered UNESCO site

Dozens of United Nations World Heritage Sites that have been damaged by warfare or neglect are at risk of losing their status.

In the latest episode of our series on UNESCO’s endangered list, Al Jazeera visits the ancient fortress villages of Ushguli, high in the mountains of Svaneti in northern Georgia.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker reports from Ushguli on a story of uncontrolled tourism and failed restoration.

