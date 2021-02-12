German energy company files near $2bn claim against the Netherlands

A German energy company says the Netherlands owes it $2bn after it banned the use of coal.

RWE is making the claim using a controversial treaty that was designed to offer foreign investors protection from so-called unstable states.

Environmental groups are calling for reforms, saying the treaty is a threat to the transition to clean energy.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen has this report from Eemshaven, Groningen in the Netherlands.

