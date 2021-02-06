Germany: Ain’t no party like an ‘Auto’ party! Drive-through carnival in NRW proves to be a hoot

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The residents of North Rhine-Westphalia didn’t let the coronavirus stand in their way of celebrating their beloved carnival safely. This year, a drive through-event was organised to give residents the opportunity to celebrate.

Cars could be seen parked in front of a stage, some decorated. Several attendees were wearing traditional carnival costumes.

All the attendees interviewed said they were pleased that such an event could go ahead, with one saying she had had enough of sitting at home.

“I find it super here that carnival can be celebrated here. At the very least a way to celebrate carnival. Really amazing, right? It’s an alternative. Normally we celebrate differently, but better like this than not at all,” another resident said.

The normal carnival attracts thousands of revellers each year. This year it has been cancelled in order to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to data compiled by the Robert Koch Institute, there have been just under 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID and over 11,000 linked deaths in NRW.

—

SOT, Attendee (German): “I find it super here that carnival can be celebrated here. At the very least a way to celebrate carnival. Really amazing, right? It’s an alternative. Normally we celebrate differently, but better like this than not at all, right?”

SOT, Attendee (German): “We find it a good alternative. Up until now, we haven’t done it with a real carnival. We are trying it for the first time. Up until now, it looks good, and I am excited. We are pleased.”

SOT, Attendee (German): “Today we are here because unfortunately we can’t visit the carnival event. We have sat at home for so long, and finally we wanted a nice change, so we decided to come here. It is the first time we are at such an event, we hope it will be nice, and we are looking forward to it. And we will make a nice evening out of it, I think.”

SOT, Attendee (German): “Today I am here because it is the only possibility to celebrate carnival, and to catch a bit of it. I hope it will be a nice evening. This year the carnival is a bit quiet, basically nothing happening. But I find it good, that the crew have organised it here.”

SOT, Attendee (German): “We look forward to being here, despite the corona it has been possible to celebrate carnival. It is simply super that it has been organised as an alternative.”

#Germany #NorthRhineWestphalia #NRW #drivethrough #carnival

Video ID: 20210206-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210206-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly