-
‘Thank you RBG’: Tributes pour in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg - 8 hours ago
-
US presidential election: Early voting begins - 8 hours ago
-
Greece: Afghan girl and family stuck in Lesbos hoping to reach Germany - 8 hours ago
-
Greece: Thousands moved to new refugee camp - 8 hours ago
-
Thousands rally in Thailand in protest for democratic reforms - 8 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe - 8 hours ago
-
Trump to block TikTok and WeChat downloads in US app stores | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
Germany: Anti-abortion rally met with feminist counter-demo in Berlin - 8 hours ago
-
Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote - 8 hours ago
-
UK: Endangered beaver making a comeback - 8 hours ago
Germany: Anti-abortion rally met with feminist counter-demo in Berlin
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters rallied by Berlin’s Brandenburger Gate on Saturday for the annual ‘March for Life.’
The demonstrators were holding balloons and various signs.
The protest was met by a counter-demo led by pro-choice activists and feminists, who were seen marching through the German capital while chanting slogans.
Video ID: 20200919-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200919-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly