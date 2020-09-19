Germany: Anti-abortion rally met with feminist counter-demo in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters rallied by Berlin’s Brandenburger Gate on Saturday for the annual ‘March for Life.’

The demonstrators were holding balloons and various signs.

The protest was met by a counter-demo led by pro-choice activists and feminists, who were seen marching through the German capital while chanting slogans.

