Germany: Antifa rally against AfD meeting in Hoppegarten

Antifa protesters staged a rally outside an Alternative for Germany (AfD) meeting venue attended by AfD Thuringia leader Bjorn Hocke and AfD supporters, in the village of Honow near the border with Berlin on Friday.

Protesters chanted and held placards reading “No peace with the AfD” as AfD supporters and officials entered the venue located in the municipality of Hoppegarten.

