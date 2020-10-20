Germany: Armenian church condemns Berlin”s inactive position in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Representatives of the Armenian Church in Germany criticised the German government for choosing an “inactive” position in the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The Armenian Church in Germany is a German institution that has to register uncomprehendingly how inactively German politicians have performed so far,” said the representative of the church, Ilias Uyar, during a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

He also accused NATO of being on the side of Turkey, which he alleged were using the airspace over the Karabakh mountains to send Turkish F-16 jets through for combat.

“The NATO member state and the EU candidate Turkey is on the side of Azerbaijan’s open war party. It provides military, logistical assistance, as well as Turkish military officers, have been controlling Bayraktar combat drones from the house belonging to Erdogan’s son-in-law to kill Armenia. There are several reports that Turkey controls the airspace over the Karabakh mountains, and passes through it Turkish F-16 jets from Turkey as well as reconnaissance planes from Azerbaijan, for the war.”

Uyar also suggested the war had been pre-planned by Turkey, as far back as summer: “Turkey began already in summer to recruit Islamic Jihadists from Syria for a planned aggressive war. There are dozens of reports and videos from Jihadist fighters who have been deployed to the Azerbaijani territory to conduct war against Armenia. Turkey has been actively involved in the war against Armenia and fuels the situation also politically.”

Serovpe Isakhanyan, Bishop of the Armenian Church in Germany, who was also present at the press conference, decried the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“On August 27, when I got reports of a new Azerbaijan’s attack on Karabakh, also known as the Republic of Artsakh, I ordered, every day, to conduct special prayers for peace at our church in Cologne and all other congregations,” he said.

