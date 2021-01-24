-
Germany: Berlin clinic under quarantine after 20 test positive for UK COVID variant
Vivantes Humboldt clinic in Berlin has been forced into quarantine on Saturday after 6 staff members and 14 patients have been diagnosed with the British coronavirus mutation B.1.1.7.
The clinic situated in the northeast of the city is no longer taking on new patients in a bid to prevent the further spread of the disease. Emergency patients and other patients will be redirected to other Berlin hospitals.
The quarantine has also been extended to staff, who are only allowed to drive privately from their home to the clinic and back and are otherwise subject to strict quarantine rules. This is the first lockdown of its kind in any Berlin hospital during the pandemic.
Berlin’s first recorded case of the UK coronavirus mutation was discovered two weeks ago. According to Reinickendorf district’s Public Health Officer Patrick Larscheid, the Robert Koch Institute has been asked to assist them in investigating the outbreak.
