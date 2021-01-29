Germany: Berlin welcomes Biden administration’s intention to return to Iran nuclear deal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The German government welcomes the intention of the new US administration to return to the Iran nuclear deal, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who spoke at a press conference in Berlin on Friday.

“The Foreign Minister had his first contact with the Biden administration in the last few days, he has talked on the phone with his American counterpart Antony Blinken and afterwards we communicated that of course the nuclear agreement with Iran was an important topic in these talks,” said spokesperson Christofer Burger.

“The American government declared their intentions to return to this deal, what we also find appropriate, because in our opinion it is the still the best suitable way to prevent an Iranian path towards nuclear weapons,” explained Burger, adding that talks will go on with the new American administration on this subject.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson also confirmed that there was an aid request made by the Portuguese government asking for German help with personnel and equipment in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to spokesperson David Helmbold​, a military medical assessment team is on the ground to evaluate how this aid can be provided.

On Wednesday, the new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made clear in his first comments since assuming his position that Tehran would have to return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), before Washington would also rejoin the deal.

