Germany: Berliners react as country considers using Russian and Chinese COVID jabs

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Berlin residents shared opinions on government-level comments in the media about potential coronavirus vaccine purchases from Russia and China, Monday, as Germany’s vaccination programme faces delays.

“I would take any vaccine which is approved and if I’m sure that the admission process meets our standards,” said one resident.

Schubert, another local, opined that the vaccine would be acceptable since the process would be carried out by the European Commission. However he added that “buying the Russian one only because there is not enough of the other vaccines doesn’t make sense to me.”

Two other locals were against taking any jabs, regardless of their origin.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn signalled recently that Sputnik V and Sinovac may be allowed as part of the vaccination rollout if they are deemed safe and effective by regulators.

SOT, Schubert, Berlin resident (German): “I think the normal way of buying a vaccine is buying via the European Commission, also it is the best way for the Russian vaccine, which is tested, then it’s totally fine. But buying the Russian one only because there is not enough of the other vaccines doesn’t make sense to me.”

SOT, Schubert, Berlin resident (German): “Well I think there is still a test phase so to say, in Russia a lot of people have already been vaccinated, and if there were too few tests they will run more tests, that’s how you have to arrange it.”

SOT, Berlin resident (German): “I would take any vaccine which is approved and if I’m sure that the admission process meets our standards. So to me, it doesn’t make a difference where it comes from.”

SOT, Ms. Krueger (German): “I don’t want a vaccine at all. First of all because of allergies, and then I don’t know how it’s working.”

SOT, Jonas, German resident (German): “I will wait [to get a Russian or Chinese jab].”

Journalist (German): “Why?”

SOT, Jonas, German resident (German): “Because you don’t know, with Russian or Chinese, how it has been tested. You can’t tell now.”

SOT, Yuksel, German resident (German): “I don’t believe in this anyway. I’m against vaccines and all of it. You just try to be healthy, living healthy.”

#Germany #Berlin #COVIDvaccine

Video ID: 20210202-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210202-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly