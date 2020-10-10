Germany: Berliners react to new COVID-19 curfew for bars and restaurants

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

People in Berlin have reacted on Friday to the newly imposed curfew for bars and restaurants. The German government announced a new set of measures earlier in the week, which will see businesses closing their doors from Saturday at 23:00 [21:00 GMT] in the first imposed closing hours since the second world war.

Customers could be seen enjoying beverages inside and outside bars, the evening before the measures come into effect.

“Closing for three weeks or two weeks is better than people coming here with stress. The people have stress. Stress causes more diseases than this COVID-19,” explained Zenan, a bar owner, who will be affected by the new regulations from this weekend onwards.

Some customers, however, seemed more sceptical about the new regulations as they believe people, will continue to meet after hours at parks and residences.

“They’re going to be partying, they’re going to be taking drugs, they’re going to be drinking alcohol. It doesn’t fucking matter, because guess what? Nobody believes this shit that they’re saying. You’re are just doing this to make a fucking point, that’s what I think,” said Nylan.

A ban on the sale of alcohol also will also apply from Saturday, between the hours of 23:00 [21:00 GMT] and 06:00 [04:00 GMT], including in petrol stations.

The new regulations come after an increasing number of COVID 19 cases has been reported in the German capital with more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a seven-day period.

Germany is currently struggling with the highest new number of cases since April 11 with 4,500 new coronavirus cases been reported on Friday.

