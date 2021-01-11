Germany: Bitcoin plunges after hitting record highs

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Bitcoin started an impressive rally last week but dropped to around €28,500 ($35,000), on Monday morning. A financial expert at the German Stock Exchange trading floor in Frankfurt explains the risks behind investing in Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency dropped by about 21 percent between Sunday and Monday, following a record high of about €34,500 dollars ($42,000) on January 8. This marks the biggest two day drop since March.

Robert Halver, financial expert of Baader Bank AG said, “If people see a new kind of investment like Bitcoin on the rise many will jump on that moving train. Many asset managers try to gain percentages too.”

He warned, “But one must live with the volatility. It is immense. A rough Atlantic surf is like a kids birthday party compared.”

SOT, Robert Halver, Financial expert of Baader Bank AG (German): “Money exists for all kinds of investments. If people see a new kind of investment like Bitcoin on the rise many will jump on that moving train. Many asset managers try to gain percentages too. But remember the way up is just one side of the picture. The way down can become a reality just the same. If we see many investors selling off to gain the actual profits, the Bitcoin can fall to a much lower level quickly.”

SOT, Robert Halver, Financial expert of Baader Bank AG (German): “By now the Bitcoin is really seen as a true investment. Above all it is important that there is no unlimited reproduction possible. That is part of it’s safety as an investment. Many who counted on gold earlier choose Bitcoin now. But one must live with the volatility. It is immense. A rough Atlantic surf is like a kids birthday party compared.”

