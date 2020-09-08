Germany: Bonn prepares for first in decades nationwide test alert

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Germany will be holding its first nationwide test warning day for the first time in decades on Thursday, September 10, where the authorities will be testing various warning devices – from the well-known siren wail to the special NINA warning app. The preparations for the day could be seen in Bonn, Monday.

The warning day will be held to help raise awareness and strengthen the self-help ability of the population.

“This will animate us to prepare for large-scale catastrophes and crisis situations. In order for people to be able to do that, they must be informed about and prepared for pending catastrophes art an early stage. Success is defined by an early, precise and good warning, which is not only timely, but tells people what they should do, or recommended actions, which they can use to escape the catastrophe,” said Christoph Unger, President of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK).

