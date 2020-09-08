-
MEPs get back to work after a uniquely different summer - 38 mins ago
-
‘Not asking for much’: Frustration in Dakar as fresh Senegal floods wreak havoc - 58 mins ago
-
Trump and Biden on the offensive as US general election kicks off - about 1 hour ago
-
Warnings from scientists as UK Covid cases continue to rise – Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Australian journalists evacuated from China over security worries - about 1 hour ago
-
What India after Covid? Country reopens as cases surge - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Bonn prepares for first in decades nationwide test alert - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Lavrov calls for ‘unconditional’ and ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Libya - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Russia and Turkey support Syria’s integrity – Lavrov during meeting with al-Muallem - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Messi returns to training for first time after Barcelona contract U-turn - 3 hours ago
Germany: Bonn prepares for first in decades nationwide test alert
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Germany will be holding its first nationwide test warning day for the first time in decades on Thursday, September 10, where the authorities will be testing various warning devices – from the well-known siren wail to the special NINA warning app. The preparations for the day could be seen in Bonn, Monday.
The warning day will be held to help raise awareness and strengthen the self-help ability of the population.
“This will animate us to prepare for large-scale catastrophes and crisis situations. In order for people to be able to do that, they must be informed about and prepared for pending catastrophes art an early stage. Success is defined by an early, precise and good warning, which is not only timely, but tells people what they should do, or recommended actions, which they can use to escape the catastrophe,” said Christoph Unger, President of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK).
Video ID: 20200907-062
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200907-062
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly