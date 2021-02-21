-
Germany celebrates 1700 years of Jewish life | DW News
Germany is kicking off a year of anniversary events marking 1700 years of Jewish life and culture in the country. The nationwide celebration will include performances, art installations, kosher food tasting sessions and many other events. The campaign deliberately aims to look beyond the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. Instead, the focus is on the diversity of Jewish life in Germany’s past – and present.
Germany boasts 1700 years of Jewish life and Jewish history, but it is overshadowed by the Shoah and the loss of 6.3 million Jewish lives at the hands of the Nazis. So what is Jewish life like in Germany today? Our reporters met with two rabbis.
