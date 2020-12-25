Germany: Church holds Christmas mass at hardware store car park

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A church in the northwestern German city of Viersen held a drive-in Christmas mass at a hardware store car park on Thursday.

Roland Klugmann, a priest at St Remigius church said a community member came up with the idea.

“God’s love knows no Corona pandemic, knows no restrictions. It overcomes every limit, even if this year we have to be separated from many dear people, we can be sure that we are connected through love, with the love of Christ,” said Klugmann.

Religious services in churches across Germany were suspended as part of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

SOT, Roland Klugmann, Priest at St Remigius church (German): “We started thinking relatively early about what we would do for Christmas Eve because it was actually already clear at the end of summer that Christmas could not be celebrated as we are used to and then we looked for places around where we could have as many people as possible according to the current conditions together, we thought about the industrial hall, about our churches, of course, incidentally, my advice came from the community, someone told me on a home visit why you don’t take the OBI parking lot.”

SOT, Roland Klugmann, Priest at St Remigius church (German): “I wish everyone on this holy night to take with you the message that started on the holy night 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem and is still valid today, god became human, god became a child so that we can become children of god, god’s love knows no Corona pandemic, knows no restrictions. It overcomes every limit, even if this year we have to be separated from many dear people, we can be sure that we are connected through love, with the love of Christ which has become a reality.”

