Germany: Clashes break out in Berlin as hundreds march following Liebig34 squat eviction

Approximately 1,000 protesters marched in the Friedrichshain neighbourhood of Berlin, on Saturday night, under the motto “United we fight”, following the eviction of the anarchist-queer-feminist collective housing project known as Liebig34.

Protesters could be seen marching with banner and igniting fireworks, as well as clashing with riot police.

Several demonstrations have taken place in the German capital since police a large police operation removed 57 inhabitants remaining in the long-time squat in October.

