-
Tokyo designer makes cyberpunk masks with a Japanese twist! - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Arrests, clashes at DC police station as protesters demand justice for Karon Hylton - 4 hours ago
-
Argentina: Full Blue Hunter’s Moon illuminates Buenos Aires sky on Halloween night - 4 hours ago
-
Spain: Protesters clash with police in Barcelona over squat evictions - 4 hours ago
-
USA: “Trump cares about feeding his ego” – Obama joins Biden rally in Detroit - 4 hours ago
-
France: President Macron says he understands Muslim shock over Prophet cartoons - 4 hours ago
-
Germany: Clashes break out in Berlin as hundreds march following Liebig34 squat eviction - 4 hours ago
-
201101_NWSU_13721351_13721428_95000_134702_en - 4 hours ago
-
201101_NWSU_13721974_13722025_30000_134703_en - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Trump announces rescue of American hostage by special forces during campaign rally - 4 hours ago
Germany: Clashes break out in Berlin as hundreds march following Liebig34 squat eviction
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Approximately 1,000 protesters marched in the Friedrichshain neighbourhood of Berlin, on Saturday night, under the motto “United we fight”, following the eviction of the anarchist-queer-feminist collective housing project known as Liebig34.
Protesters could be seen marching with banner and igniting fireworks, as well as clashing with riot police.
Several demonstrations have taken place in the German capital since police a large police operation removed 57 inhabitants remaining in the long-time squat in October.
Video ID: 20201101-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201101-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly