Germany: Climate activists camp at Garzweiler II lignite mine ahead of planned protests

Climate activists began camping near the Garzweiler II lignite mine on Friday, as they prepared for a massive protest action over the weekend to decry the energy company RWE’s mining activity and plans to destroy the nearby villages of Keyenberg and Lutzerat.

The activists can be seen joining the camp, setting up their tents and hanging large banners slamming the company for expanding its mining activity contradicting to the Paris agreement, pledging to phase out coal power generation by 2032.

Spokeswoman for the End of the Terrain Alliance Ronja Weil said the activists plan to hold a massive blockade action on Saturday.

“Politicians have no real will to pursue effective climate protection, so we have to take this into our own hands. That’s why we’re here in the Rhineland to paralyse the coal and gas infrastructure”, she explained.

Weil slammed the “coal mania of the government and RWE” pushing the population of Keyenberg and Lutzerat to be evacuated from their home towns.

“Of course we will not allow that, that means we stand in solidarity on the side of the people who are fighting here and worldwide against the destruction of their living space”, the activist concluded.

*SOUNDBITES*

