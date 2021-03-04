Germany: “Everything is fine now” – Bavaria;s Soder following argument with Finance Minister Scholz

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soder commented on his argument with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, during a press briefing on coronavirus restrictions held in Berlin late Wednesday.

Shortly before the end of an hours-long meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of German states, it was reported that Scholz and Soeder had a heated argument triggered by a discussion on the financing of a hardship fund in equal parts by the federal and state governments.

“I don’t want to say we are one heart and one soul, but everything is fine now,” stated Soder during the press conference which followed the meeting.

On Wednesday, Merkel set out the plan that will allow an easing of coronavirus restrictions in the country.

#Germany #Soder #Scholz

Video ID: 20210304-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210304-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly