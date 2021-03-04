Germany extends coronavirus lockdown with a new strategy

Germany is extending its coronavirus shutdown by three weeks until March 28. But some restrictions will be eased to allow non-essential stores and other businesses to reopen in areas with relatively low infection rates. Chancellor Merkel announced the plan after talks with state leaders continued well into the night. They agreed new measures — intended to offer a glimmer of hope that life will soon return to some kind of normal.

The talks between regional leaders and Chancellor Angela Merkel stretched into the night with state premiers having to negotiate a number of details.

But when Merkel finally emerged, she had an optimistic message for the German public – despite announcing the lockdown’s extension till later this month.

The leaders agreed to a step-by-step reopening strategy for businesses, schools and public spaces – with emergency brakes built in.

Each new step will require infection rates to remain low – less than 50 cases per 100,000 people over a 7 day period. If infection numbers begin to spike then the measures will quickly be reversed.

However, contact restrictions between households will be slightly eased as of next week. The reopening strategy also focuses on vaccinations and mass testing. Jabs will soon be available at many family doctors to try and boost vaccination numbers. And starting next Monday, people in Germany will get access to one free rapid test a week.

Merkel said the regional leaders understood the public’s desire for normalcy – but stressed optimism shouldn’t come without caution.

With elections looming and public pressure growing – regional leaders want to curb restrictions quickly. But they also want to avoid having to potentially return to yet another lockdown.

