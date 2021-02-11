-
Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya reportedly arrives in Germany - 6 mins ago
-
COVID’s Disabled Victims (Part 2) | People and Power - 20 mins ago
-
Economic forecast: Some EU countries will recover in 2021, others must wait until 2022 - 27 mins ago
-
Can Italy’s disparate parties realign themselves under Mario Draghi? - 27 mins ago
-
Myanmar: Members of bankers union protest military coup in Yangon - 36 mins ago
-
New footage of the US Capitol storming unveiled - 40 mins ago
-
Live: Anti-coup demonstrators rally in Myanmar’s Yangon - 46 mins ago
-
Greece: Explosions, clashes and arrests at protest over education bill in Athens - 46 mins ago
-
Is this just a wave or the face of Poseidon, God of the Sea? - 56 mins ago
-
Germany extends COVID-19 lockdown until March 7
It comes amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/10/germany-extends-covid-19-lockdown-until-march-7
