-
Germany: Firefighters deployed after fire erupts at Berlin metro station
110 fire-fighters were deployed at Berlin’s Schloss strasse metro station on Saturday, after a fire erupted in a technical room at the station.
Fire-fighters, fire engines, and police officers could all be seen at the scene of the blaze, with the streets still wet after the fire was extinguished.
According to Berlin fire-fighters’ press speaker Rolf Erbe, before fire-fighters arrived there, “the Berlin transport service personnel had already evacuated the area so that no people were in danger, and due to this, fortunately no one was injured.”
“The fire is not the problem, but rather the the smoke, and that’s why we are deployed to underground fires with many forces right from the beginning. There are 110 personnel here. We also have fire trucks and special vehicles which we need with fires in tunnels, especially to ventilate them,” he added.
The U9 line is expected to be disrupted until Monday, with trains suspended between Walther-Schreiber-Platz and Rathaus Steglitz stations.
