Germany: Frigate “Hamburg” returns after control mission of UN arms embargo against Libya
© Copyright Bundeswehr/Leon Rodewald
The German frigate ‘Hamburg’ was seen returning to the naval base in Wilhelmshaven on Sunday, after several months of mission in the Mediterranean.
The more than 200 German soldiers on board monitored compliance with the UN arms embargo against Libya. They have been checking cargo ships since August as part of the EU operation ‘Irini.’
However, the crew members were not allowed to receive a reception due to the strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions imposed by the German federal government.
