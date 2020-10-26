Germany: Government spokesperson describes Erdogan’s comments on Macron as “absolutely unacceptable”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert spoke out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent comments against French President Emmanuel Macron during a federal press conference in Berlin on Monday. The spokesperson also gave the public an update on the recent sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

*SOUNDBITES*

SOT, Steffen Seibert, German government spokesperson (German): “The federal government had to take note of the statements made by the Turkish President Erdogan about the French President Emmanuel Macron. These are defamatory statements, which are absolutely unacceptable. Especially after the horrible murder of the teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamic fanatic.”

SOT, Steffen Seibert, German government spokesperson (German): “I would also like to use this occasion to rebut the statements made by Erdogan against Germany that the police raid of a mosque in Kreuzberg, Berlin last Wednesday, was a measure taken against Islam.”

SOT, Steffen Seibert, German government spokesperson (German): “Those in Germany who live their faith peacefully and within the law, are protected by our constitution.”

SOT, Steffen Seibert, German government spokesperson (German): “There is a freedom of religion that applies to all members of all religions. Therefore the allegations against Germany that this was discriminating against Islam have to be essentially rebutted.”

SOT, Steffen Seibert, German government spokesperson (German): “We are seeing a drastic rise in new infections. This Monday we have roughly double the number compared to last Monday, and this drastic rise leads towards a serious situation on many levels.”

SOT, Steffen Seibert, German government spokesperson (German): “The hospitals report a clear rise of COVID-19 patients, also in the intensive care units. The number of patients that need artificial ventilation is clearly rising again.”

SOT, Steffen Seibert, German government spokesperson (German): “As of today I can tell you that we have 1,304 Corona patients that are being treated in intensive care. Among those, 592 are currently being ventilated invasively.”

SOT, Andrea Sasse, Foreign Ministry spokesperson (German): “Right now, the Thai king is not in Germany, therefore it is not about the question of what kind of measures can be taken. At the moment we are only observing the situation in Thailand. Therefore, we do not want to comment on which measures could be taken in certain scenarios that are not happening right now.”

SOT, Andrea Sasse, Foreign ministry spokesperson (German): “The federal government is convinced and expects that no governing decisions are being made from here that disagree with German laws, international laws or international acclaimed human rights.”

SOT, Andrea Sasse, Foreign Ministry spokesperson (German): “​In the past, Russia often announced similar moratoriums or renouncements. NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg commented on this last year. In light of Russia having left the INF treaty, NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg deemed those statements or the possible renouncement as unreliable and we follow this assessment.”

