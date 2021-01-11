Germany: Hotel engulfed in flames in Berlin’s Muggelheim

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Firefighters tackled a massive fire which engulfed a hotel in flames, in Berlin’s Muggelheim, on Sunday evening.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at around 9:00 pm and deployed 85 fire personnel to the scene.

Due to the remote location of the hotel, fire fighters used a fire boat to get enough water to extinguish the fire. They also used drones to provide aerial photos to be able to assess the fire.

The emergency services were unable to save the hotel. Police investigations are underway into the reason of the fire.

*SOUNDBITES*

SOT, Dennis Passlack, Berlin Fire Brigade Spokesperson (German): “Just before 9 o’clock the Berlin Fire Department was alerted about a fire on the road to Muggelhort, here in Berlin Kopenick district. At the time a building’s roof was burning, in an area of about 400 metres squared. The biggest challenge was to bring sufficient water from more tanks to extinguish the fire here to the point of deployment, in the end were able to overcome this challenge with he help multi purpose boats.”

SOT, Dennis Passlack, Berlin Fire Brigade Spokesperson (German): “We are here at the moment with 85 operational personnel, currently the fire is being tackled with several C- and B nozzles and other fire hoses from tanker vehicles and ladders.”

SOT, Dennis Passlack, Berlin Fire Brigade Spokesperson (German): “Yes, you can imagine, you are travelling down a long dark street and at the end you find a shining light. The emergency personnel who arrived first, found a building with a burning roof, and then further alarmed everyone and requested various back-up forces.”

SOT, Dennis Passlack, Berlin Fire Brigade Spokesperson (German): “In any case we have, in fact in the area of Berlin we have places which are far and difficult to reach, so that there, among others places, such as here, the water supply is a major challenge and then has to be securely connected with a lot of hose pipes and with a lot of manpower.”

SOT, Dennis Passlack, Berlin Fire Brigade Spokesperson (German): “Certainly there is a risk that this roof collapses quickly due to the fire, that means that there must be a safety distance to not endanger yourself and also out from the cover, at a safe distance or, as in this case, via turntable ladders to carry out the fire fighting.”

SOT, Dennis Passlack, Berlin Fire Brigade Spokesperson (German): “Yes, we like to use a drone for a roof area that burns once in certain missions to simply provide aerial photos and we will provide the community with camera recordings from the air in order to be able to easily display a comprehensive picture and still be able to adequately assess the location. ”

SOT, Dennis Passlack, Berlin Fire Brigade Spokesperson (German): “It is certainly something special, we have taken an innovative step, but that will be our future, and also in the future we will not operate without electronic or digital help.”

#Muggelheimblaze #Muggelheimfire #Germany

Video ID: 20210111-002

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly