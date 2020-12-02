Germany: Hundreds attend vigil for victims after driver kills 5 in Trier

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The city of Trier held a vigil, on Wednesday, after a car drove through a pedestrian zone yesterday, killing at least five people and injuring several.

“We are a small town, people know each other, and when a mayor walks through the city centre and sees killed people covered up, he also recognises people, friends, people he has met, said Trier Mayor Wolfram Leiber, who called on residents to show solidarity ‘despite the corona distance.’

The suspect Bernd W. is believed to be German and native of Trier. At least five people died, including a baby in the attack while 14 other people were injured.

The suspect’s motive remains unclear, though investigations are underway. He was reportedly inebriated at the time of the attack. The public prosecutor’s office has reported there are indications that the suspect suffers from a possible mental illness.

SOT, Wolfram Leiber, mayor of Trier (German): “We are a small town, people know each other, and when a mayor walks through the city centre and sees killed people covered up, he also recognises people, friends, people he has met. Let’s keep the solidarity that we are showing now for the next weeks and months. We need each other, we need one another and despite the corona distance the decisive factor is that people are closer.’

SOT, Malu Dreyer, Minister-President of Rheinland-Palatinate (German): “We mourn the dead together with their relatives, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and with every person who has to go through this terrible thing. They need to mentally process that. And at the same time I know for sure that no word can relieve people’s suffering and loss.”

SOT, Malu Dreyer, Minister-President of Rheinland-Palatinate (German): “For their whole life they will have to bear the consequences of these four fatal minutes. The biggest suffering caused by that act can’t be undone. But we can assure the mourning and injured, they are not alone in their pain.”

