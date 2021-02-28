-
Germany: Hundreds march in support of imprisoned Greek militant
Hundreds of demonstrators marched in support of imprisoned Greek militant Dimitris Koufontinas in Berlin on Saturday.
The protesters walked from Kottbusser Tor in the city’s Kreuzberg neighbourhood before ending up outside the Greek embassy.
Koufontinas has been on a hunger strike for over month in an effort to win a transfer to a prison closer to his family.
The 63-year-old health is reportedly in a critical condition due to the strike. In a 2003 trial, Koufontinas and 14 other ‘Revolutionary Organization 17 November’ members were charged with over 23 killings and multiple bomb attacks.
The group was active in Greece between 1975 and 2002 after which it has been dissolved following an unsuccessful attack. Koufontinas surrendered in 2002 after the arrest of several other members of his group.
*SOUNDBITE*
SOT, Protester: “Dimitris is a camarade who has never backed down. Throughout his life he has lived a relentless struggle against capitalist brutality. His gesture, his hunger strike, is an explicit ‘no’ to those of today and those of tomorrow.”
Video ID: 20210227-046
Contact: [email protected]
