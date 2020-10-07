-
Kenya shopping mall attack: 2 defendants guilty, 1 acquitted over 2013 Westgate siege - 3 hours ago
-
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees - 3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz opposition groups make rival power grabs after toppling government - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German FM Maas answers MPs question at German Bundestag (ORIGINAL) - 3 hours ago
-
Russia: MoD announces successful test of Tsirkon hypersonic missile - 4 hours ago
-
Being a refugee in Lebanon: Beirut blast makes life harder for Syrian refugees - 4 hours ago
-
Syria: Assad says he would take Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine - 4 hours ago
-
Navalny: Kremlin critic poisoned with Novichok, chemical weapons watchdog confirms - 4 hours ago
-
Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms - 4 hours ago
-
Germany is the highest-ranked country in Europe for its COVID-19 response, new survey reveals - 4 hours ago
Germany is the highest-ranked country in Europe for its COVID-19 response, new survey reveals
The study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) analysed 19 countries and asked citizens to rate key aspects of their government’s response to the health crisis.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/07/germany-is-the-highest-ranked-country-in-europe-for-its-covid-19-response-new-survey-revea
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories