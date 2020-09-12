Germany: Kurdish groups hold march in Hamburg

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of protesters from the Kurdish youth movement rallied in Hamburg on Friday to show solidarity with the Heftanin resistance and demand the release of Kurdish leader and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) founder, Abdullah Ocalan.

The Kurdish youth movement continued its long demonstration they named “a long march from Hannover to Hamburg” as many of them rallied the day before in Hanover, Celle, Uelzen, Lueneburg and Harburg. Around 80 protesters from these rallies took a train in the town of Luneburg, Lower Saxony to join the demo in Hamburg. As they didn’t have tickets, the train was forced to stop near the town of Bardowick, where clashes between protesters and the police occurred.

Friday’s protest in Hamburg also saw aggression, when several attacks on reporters who were trying to film the demo happened, reports say. One car driver was also reportedly attacked after he honked in order to try to pass through the mass of demonstrators.

The Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) is classified as a terrorist organization in the EU and banned in Germany. Ocalan was arrested by the Turkish secret service in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 15, 1999. He is currently serving an aggravated life imprisonment sentence in Turkey. He has been held in isolation on the prison island of Imrali, receiving only a handful of visits since 2011.

