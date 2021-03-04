Germany: Locals receive COVID jabs at doctors’ practices in Brandenburg

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Brandenburg residents received their first coronavirus jabs at a doctors’ practice in Senftenberg on Wednesday as part of the pilot project to speed up vaccinations across Germany.

This project will be the fourth pillar in Germany’s vaccination programme after vaccination centres, mobile vaccination teams, and hospitals. People are set to be vaccinated according to the priority list set by the authorities.

“I’ve expected something like that, because before all vaccines were mostly received at family doctor’s practice. I feel sorry for the other people, as nowadays the vaccination hubs need to be built which then postpones the whole vaccination process. But we will fight on for it so that people can get their vaccines in at a doctor’s office,” said a local receiving his vaccine.

Four practices were receiving appointments in Brandenburg on Wednesday and five others in Lower Saxony and Hanover.

By the end of March, 50 more surgeries are expected to offer patients COVID-19 vaccines.​

