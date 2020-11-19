Germany: Maas “concerned” about timing of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that he is worried about US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Maas said the German government was “particularly concerned” about the impact the US announcement to withdraw troops from the country might have on the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The expected plans would cut US troop numbers almost in half by January 15, leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.

Calling the withdrawal an unnecessary additional hurdle, the German foreign minister said that continuing dialogue in Afghanistan between the two sides was “not a foregone conclusion.”

SOT, Heiko Maas, German Foreign Minister (German): “So, we are particularly concerned about what the US announcement might mean for the progress of the peace talks in Afghanistan. That both sides, after decades of conflict, are now sitting at both sides of the negotiating table and have begun to speak constructively is certainly not a foregone conclusion and it is fair to say that the process is only just beginning. There are so many imponderables and hurdles ahead of us that we should not be faced with additional hurdles without any need to build them up, but which a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan would certainly entail.”

