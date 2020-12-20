Germany: Massive police presence prevents Querdenken demo in Leipzig

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A massive police presence of around 600 officers were out in force in the East German city of Leipzig on Saturday, to prevent a planned ‘Querdenken’ demonstration of coronavirus sceptics.

Water cannons, mounted police, and checkpoints on the city limits were all put in place to prevent those planning to attend the demonstration from doing so. Police were also seen questioning people arriving at the city’s main train station. Those without face masks, travelling in large groups, or arriving in the city without a legitimate purpose were then prevented from entering. A small counter-demo could also be seen.

Police Press Speaker Holger Ulrich explained that, “we have police here from practically all of Germany,” including federal police. “The police are of course concentrating on the arrivals of those who wish to attend the forbidden demonstrations,” he added.

‘Querdenken’ coronavirus sceptics have been holding massive demonstrations throughout Germany in recent months to protest against the lockdown measures put in place by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government to help stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the week, Germany recently entered a stricter lockdown as there were record numbers of new infections this week. 31,300 new cases and 702 related deaths were reported on Saturday, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute.

Video ID: 20201219-027

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201219-027

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly