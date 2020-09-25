-
Thai protests: Taking on the monarchy, breaking through taboos | The Listening Post - 6 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Acting PM Mustapha Adib steps down before forming government - 17 mins ago
-
Germany: Climate activists camp at Garzweiler II lignite mine ahead of planned protests - 20 mins ago
-
Why is President Bolsonaro’s popularity on the rise in Brazil? | Counting the Cost - 21 mins ago
-
Spain: Demonstrators rally against coronavirus restrictions for the second day in Madrid - 23 mins ago
-
Spain: Rally held in Madrid as part of ‘Fridays for Future’ climate protests - 26 mins ago
-
COVID-19: UK braced for anti-lockdown protests as WHO warns 2m could die - 28 mins ago
-
Chile: Tear gas flies at rally demanding more benefits for healthcare workers - 31 mins ago
-
Europe has ‘a lot of work to do’ to prevent COVID-19 transmission, WHO expert warns - 31 mins ago
-
Greece: Protesters clash with police at solidarity demo with Turkish hunger strikers - 34 mins ago
Germany: NATO and partners hold ‘Combined Resolve XIV’ exercise at Hohenfels training ground
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
*TO FOLLOW*
Video ID: 20200925-052
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200925-052
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly