Germany: Pandemic has shown “we can trust our democracy” says Steinmeier in Xmas address

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the pandemic has shown “we can trust our democracy,” during his pre-recorded Christmas address which was released on Friday.

Speaking from Berlin’s Bellevue Palace, he stressed that “those who deny the danger posed by the virus are, admittedly, often particularly vocal. But the voices of reason make up the vast majority.”

“The vast majority of people in our country are showing consideration and solidarity in their actions – not because the state orders them to do so but based on good sense, empathy, and responsibility,” the president added.

Germany is currently in the grip of a second wave of coronavirus infections, with higher rates of infections and deaths than at the start of the year.

On Wednesday, the country recorded its highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic, with 962 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data collected by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Lockdowns and other restrictions are in place throughout Germany, while the vast majority of the country remains far above the critical infection rate target of at most 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants; the level that the government says would allow contact tracing to take place.

SOT, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President (German): “At a time of uncertainty, we have learnt that we can trust our democracy. We have argued about the right course of action – and then joined forces to implement decisions. Those who deny the danger posed by the virus are, admittedly, often particularly vocal. But the voices of reason make up the vast majority. It is these voices that are ensuring that we can protect human life and overcome the crisis. That is the good news this year has brought. And that is why this Christmas is also a celebration of hope. The vast majority of people in our country are showing consideration and solidarity in their actions – not because the state orders them to do so but based on good sense, empathy, and responsibility.”

