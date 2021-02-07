Share
0 0 0 0

Germany: ‘Polar vortex split’ hits Berlin with snow and low temperatures

about 1 hour ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

*TO FOLLOW*

#Germany #Berlin #PolarVortexSplit #snow

Video ID: 20210207-007

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210207-007
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment