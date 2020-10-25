Germany: Pro-Armenia motorcade hits Berlin amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of pro-Armenia protesters organised a motorcade in Berlin on Saturday, rallying to support the country in the conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The motorcade was seen passing next to Berlin landmarks such as the Holocaust Memorial and Brandenburg Gate, before proceeding towards the Victory Column inside Tiergarten.

Protesters were seen waving Armenian flags from their vehicles, honking horns and chanting.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh with diasporas rallying in support of both sides in capitals around the world.

