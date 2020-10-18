-
France: 18 year-old suspected of murdering professor lived with family in Evreux - 4 hours ago
-
China: Authorities implement new COVID restrictions in Qingdao - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters rally against killing of Jonathan Price in Washington DC - 5 hours ago
-
Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in western US - 5 hours ago
-
President of Seychelles: The politics behind paradise | Talk to Al Jazeera - 5 hours ago
-
Israel: US and Israeli delegations join historic first flight from Israel to Bahrain - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Conservative punched in face by counter-protester at free speech rally - 5 hours ago
-
Israel: 9 arrested as anti-Netanyahu rallies continue despite gatherings ban amid COVID lockdown - 5 hours ago
-
New Zealand: “Real democratic kind of election” – locals react to PM Ardern’s landslide victory - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Pro-LGBTQ activists march in Weimar on Christopher Street Day - 5 hours ago
Germany: Pro-LGBTQ activists march in Weimar on Christopher Street Day
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of pro-LGBTQ activists gathered in Weimar on Saturday for a pride march on Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Thuringia, months after the planned celebration had been postponed due to the coronavirus spread.
“We’re fighting once again for our right and once again we are making it clear why we still need CSD today. For acceptance, respect, diversity – for our colorful Thuringia,” said Theresa Ertel, CSD spokesperson.
The Saturday parade united four Thuringian CSD groups, from Erfurt, Weimar, Jena, and Gera for the first time, since separate parades scheduled for spring had to be cancelled following the anti-coronavirus measures.
*SOUNDBITE*
SOT, Theresa Ertel, CSD Spokesperson (German): “We are walking today here on these streets to make the LGBTQ community strong. We’re fighting once again for our right and once again we are making it clear why we still need CSD today. For acceptance, respect, diversity – for our colorful Thuringia.”
Video ID: 20201017-043
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201017-043
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly