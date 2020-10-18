Germany: Pro-LGBTQ activists march in Weimar on Christopher Street Day

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of pro-LGBTQ activists gathered in Weimar on Saturday for a pride march on Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Thuringia, months after the planned celebration had been postponed due to the coronavirus spread.

The Saturday parade united four Thuringian CSD groups, from Erfurt, Weimar, Jena, and Gera for the first time, since separate parades scheduled for spring had to be cancelled following the anti-coronavirus measures.

SOT, Theresa Ertel, CSD Spokesperson (German): “We are walking today here on these streets to make the LGBTQ community strong. We’re fighting once again for our right and once again we are making it clear why we still need CSD today. For acceptance, respect, diversity – for our colorful Thuringia.”

