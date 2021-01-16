Germany: Refugee reception facility to be converted into jail for COVID quarantine-breakers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A facility built to host refugees in 2017 is set to be converted into a jail for coronavirus quarantine-breakers, in the eastern German city of Dresden.

Footage from Saturday shows the building which, according to reports, will become a compulsory accommodation for those who breach quarantine restrictions or refuse to self-isolate.

The site, located in Stauffenbergallee and surrounded by a fence and high walls, appeared still empty but guarded by police forces on Saturday.

The facility was initially opened in 2017 to accommodate refugees. Plans to reconvert the premises were confirmed by the Ministry of Social Affairs, which described the procedure for those who breach the quarantine in the stages, such as admonition, a fine and eventually a court order.

The refugee centre canteen in the building complex has already been successfully converted into a high security court.

