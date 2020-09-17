-
Germany: Reminders of the Cold War in Sassnitz, at the heart of the Nord Stream 2 project - about 1 hour ago
-
Sony’s new PlayStation 5 console will match price of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X - 2 hours ago
-
Illegal weapons in Iraq: Tribal leaders unwilling to disarm - 2 hours ago
-
New York Fashion Week: Global fashion industry hit hard - 2 hours ago
-
US wildfires: Smoke prompts jump in Oregon respiratory problems - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Firefighters continue battling Bobcat Fire as it comes close to Mount Wilson Observatory - 2 hours ago
-
Teabags: Which brands contain plastic? – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
USA: One of largest known T. rex skeletons to go under the hammer at Christie’s - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: European Parliament holds vote on Navalny’s alleged poisoning: results of first voting session - 3 hours ago
-
Ex-head of world athletics Diack gets jail for corruption - 3 hours ago
Germany: Reminders of the Cold War in Sassnitz, at the heart of the Nord Stream 2 project
A major geopolitical conflict has hit the little German town of Sassnitz on the Baltic Sea. The two ports there are the logistical base for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline projects, designed to bring Russian natural gas to Europe. But work stopped after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on companies involved in the project. In August, American senators sent a letter to the local City Hall threatening not only management but also port employees with fines and sanctions.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en