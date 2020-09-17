Germany: Reminders of the Cold War in Sassnitz, at the heart of the Nord Stream 2 project

A major geopolitical conflict has hit the little German town of Sassnitz on the Baltic Sea. The two ports there are the logistical base for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline projects, designed to bring Russian natural gas to Europe. But work stopped after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on companies involved in the project. In August, American senators sent a letter to the local City Hall threatening not only management but also port employees with fines and sanctions.

