-
Germany to start immunizations +++ Brazil yet to approve a vaccine | Coronavirus Update - 4 hours ago
-
The WeWork Story Part 5: The Universe Does Not Allow Waste - 5 hours ago
-
Police say Nashville explosion was an ‘intentional act’ | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
Madeira hit by floods and torrential rain on Christmas Day - 6 hours ago
-
Germany: Several injured in Berlin shooting as police hunt for suspects - 6 hours ago
-
Europe: A COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas? - 7 hours ago
-
Thousands of Mexican migrants spend Christmas in limbo - 7 hours ago
-
Where does Ethiopia stand now in Tigray conflict? - 7 hours ago
-
US: Hopes that Biden will put Delaware on the map - 7 hours ago
-
Iraqis strive to keep rich literary heritage alive - 7 hours ago
Germany: Several injured in Berlin shooting as police hunt for suspects
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police could be seen rushing to the scene in Stresemannstrasse in Berlin’s district of Kreuzberg on Saturday, where a shooting took place overnight leaving several injured.
At least four people were taken to hospital, at least three of them with serious injuries, following an altercation involving several people.
One of the injured could be seen pulling out of Kreuzberg canal by officers.
The incident took place next to the SPD party headquarters, but Berlin Police said there was no indication of a political motive and the motive behind the shooting is still unknown. A manhunt is ongoing.
#Germany #Berlin #shooting #Kreuzberg
Video ID: 20201226-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201226-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly