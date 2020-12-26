Germany: Several injured in Berlin shooting as police hunt for suspects

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police could be seen rushing to the scene in Stresemannstrasse in Berlin’s district of Kreuzberg on Saturday, where a shooting took place overnight leaving several injured.

At least four people were taken to hospital, at least three of them with serious injuries, following an altercation involving several people.

One of the injured could be seen pulling out of Kreuzberg canal by officers.

The incident took place next to the SPD party headquarters, but Berlin Police said there was no indication of a political motive and the motive behind the shooting is still unknown. A manhunt is ongoing.

#Germany #Berlin #shooting #Kreuzberg

Video ID: 20201226-017

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201226-017

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly